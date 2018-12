Traffic Rerouted on I-94 in Moorhead Because of Crashes

Courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Traffic has been rerouted on Eastbound Interstate 94 in Moorhead because of crashes.

Moorhead Police says vehicles have been diverted through the rest stop because of blocked lanes. They add cars and semis are going into the ditch and striking guard wires.

The Department wants you to avoid traveling unless it’s absolutely necessary.