NDSU Men Open Conference Play with Win Over South Dakota

The Bison came from behind to beat the Coyotes 71-65

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — Bison forward Deng Geu erupted for 20 points to lead the North Dakota State men’s basketball team back from a double-digit second-half deficit, earning a 71-65 win over South Dakota to open Summit League play on Saturday afternoon.

The Bison outscored the Coyotes 38-21 over the final 16 minutes of the contest.

NDSU trailed 49-39 with just over 14 minutes remaining in the game when the Bison put together a 9-0 run to pull within one at 49-48. Geu scored three buckets in the stretch, and NDSU sophomore Rocky Kreuser knocked down a key three-pointer from the corner.

Down five at 53-48, the Bison hit an 8-0 run capped by a three-pointer from Vinnie Shahid that put NDSU ahead 56-53 with eight minutes left.

Trailing again at 61-58 with just under five minutes on the clock, NDSU scored seven straight with a basket from Tyson Ward, a three from sophomore Jordan Horn, and a jumper off the glass by Horn. The Bison led the rest of the way.

Geu poured in his 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting – the second-highest scoring output of his career. Ward filled the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Horn finished with 10 points for the Bison.

With Geu, Ward and Horn all coming off the bench, NDSU outscored South Dakota 47-4 in bench points.

After South Dakota shot 61 percent in the opening half, the Bison limited the Coyotes to 39-percent shooting in the final 20 minutes.

NDSU hosts Purdue Fort Wayne at 4 p.m. Sunday inside the Scheels Center.