Fire Damages Fargo Business

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – The cause of a fire at a Fargo business is under investigation.
The fire department says crews responded around 3:20 p.m.
Saturday to reports of smoke coming from a commercial building at 2761 Leahy Ave. S. Arriving crews found smoke coming from the south half of the Valley Bus building, in an area where maintenance on buses is performed.
The fire was found in a wall and attic space.
The department says the fire was small but took some time to fully extinguish.
No one was injured. The damage is estimated at $40,000.
FARGO, N.D. -- If your New Year's resolution is just about trying something new, you could work on your fancy footwork. F-M area dancers have been getting together every Sunday from noon-2 p.m. for a year now to learn the…
JAMESTOWN, ND -- North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a suspect after a high-speed chase north of Jamestown. A trooper on Thursday evening saw a vehicle with a headlight out and expired registration backed onto an approach close to the Stutsman…
ST. CLOUD, MN -- A former candidate for school superintendent in Moorhead has pleaded guilty to indecent exposure. Scott Staska was accused of exposing himself at stores in St. Cloud and Waite Park between May 2017 and April 2018. He pleaded…