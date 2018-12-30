Fire Damages Fargo Business

The fire was found in a wall and attic space.

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – The cause of a fire at a Fargo business is under investigation.

The fire department says crews responded around 3:20 p.m.

Saturday to reports of smoke coming from a commercial building at 2761 Leahy Ave. S. Arriving crews found smoke coming from the south half of the Valley Bus building, in an area where maintenance on buses is performed.

The department says the fire was small but took some time to fully extinguish.

No one was injured. The damage is estimated at $40,000.

The cause remains under investigation.