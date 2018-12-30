Former Moorhead Superintendent Candidate Reaches Plea Deal For Indecent Exposure

ST. CLOUD, MN — A former candidate for school superintendent in Moorhead has pleaded guilty to indecent exposure.

Scott Staska was accused of exposing himself at stores in St. Cloud and Waite Park between May 2017 and April 2018.

He pleaded not guilty to all 19 counts in May.

But under a plea deal reached on Friday, he pleaded guilty to just four counts of indecent exposure with the remaining charges dismissed.

Staska will have to undergo a psychosexual evaluation.

He’ll be sentenced January 31.

Staska was the superintendent of the Rocori School District at the time of his arrest.