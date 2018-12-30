Poor Shooting Dooms NDSU Women against South Dakota

The Bison shot just 28 percent in the game.
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — An early 7-0 lead wasn’t enough for the North Dakota State women’s basketball team on Sunday, as South Dakota beat the Bison 67-41 at the Scheels Center.

With the Bison leading 7-0 with 6:39 to play in the first quarter, the Coyotes answered with a 15-0 run over the next 5:13 to take the lead for good. The Bison scored the final six points of the first quarter, cutting the South Dakota lead to 15-13 after the first quarter.

South Dakota scored the first five points of the second quarter en route to an 11-3 run in the opening 4:20 of the quarter to take a 26-16 lead. A layup by Tyrah Spencer cut the lead to 26-18 with 5:23 left in the first half, but the Coyotes went on a 10-2 run in the next 2:26 to put the lead into double digits for the remainder of the game. An and-one from Emily Dietz with :07 left cut the South Dakota lead to 38-25 at the half.

The Coyotes outscored North Dakota State 19-5 in the third quarter, while using an early 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 35 with 4:11 to play. The Bison scored the final nine points over a 3:04 span.

Dietz led the Bison with 12 points, while Michelle Gaislerova and Rylee Nudell each had eight points. Hannah Sjerven led the Coyotes with a game-high 15 points. Marina Fernandez, Danneka Voegeli and Dietz each had a team-high five rebounds. Gaislerova, Fernandez and Nudell each had a team-high two assists, while Dietz finished with a career-high two blocked shots.

NDSU was 14-of-50 (28%) from the field and 3-of-15 (20%) from 3-point range. The Coyotes were 27-of-61 (44.3%) from the floor and 7-of-13 (53.8%) from downtown. The Bison were 10-of-13 (76.9%) at the free throw line, while the Coyotes were 6-of-9 at the charity stripe. The Coyotes had advantages in all the specialty stats including points in the paint (34-20), points off turnovers (19-6), second chance points (12-3), fastbreak points (9-0) and bench points (26-10).

The Bison return to action on Sunday, Jan. 6, as they travel to Omaha.

