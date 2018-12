Stutsman County Sobriety Checkpoint Ends With Zero Arrests

Through December 30 of this year, 31 of the 103 fatalities on North Dakota roadways have occurred in alcohol-related crashes

STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND — Zero. That is the number of drunk driving arrests made during a sobriety checkpoint Saturday in Stutsman County.

During the checkpoint, 59 vehicles were screened, and no violations were found.

Saturation patrols conducted by the North Dakota Highway Patrol on Friday and Saturday in Stutsman and Barnes counties resulted in one DUI arrest.

