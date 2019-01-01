Man Killed In Whiteout Crash On I-29 Monday Is Identified

Speed and weather conditions were contributing factors in the crash

CASS COUNTY, ND — North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash in whiteout conditions on I-29 on Monday afternoon.

He is Delmar Ruff of Fargo.

Ruff’s van was hit from behind by a semi which also hit a pickup.

He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The drivers of the pickup and semi were both wearing seat belts and were not hurt.

The crash happened just before 2 near the Kindred exit on I-29, about 12 miles south of Fargo.

Speed and weather conditions were contributing factors in the crash.