Winning $1 Million Raffle Tickets Sold In Crookston And Ely

Minnesota Millionaire Raffle

Minnesota has two new instant millionaires.

The winning tickets in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle were bought in Crookston and Ely.

The tickets are worth $1 million each.

The winning ticket in Crookston was sold by Superpumper on University Avenue.

The one in Ely was sold at Voyageur Short Shop.

More than 12,000 winning numbers were also announced this morning including five $100,000 cash prizes.

The $100,000 winning tickets were all sold in the Twin Cities area.