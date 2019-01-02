Cass County Welcomes Jesse Jahner as the New Sheriff

Jesse Jahner takes over as sheriff of Cass County with 21 years of law enforcement experience under his belt

FARGO, N.D. — It’s a day of celebration for the people of Cass County as they receive a new sheriff.

“Jesse Jahner stands before not only all of you, he stands before the people of Cass County, he stands before the people of North Dakota, and he stands before the people of the United States of America,” former Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney said.

As of midnight on January 1st 2019, Paul Laney stepped down as sheriff of Cass County.

Laney held the position as head of the department since 2007.

This morning, the new sheriff, Jesse Jahner, was sworn in.

“The position of sheriff, you work directly for the people and so I had a lot of emotions coming into today, I knew that it was a big responsibility, but I also knew that I was ready to accept the challenge,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said.

Jahner has 21 years of law enforcement experience, working on the Red River Valley SWAT team as well as various positions in the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m excited because I know I am handing off the department, I’m handing off the responsibilities of this great organization, to the right man,” Laney said.

Which is why this is a day of celebration, not only to commemorate Laney for his years of service to the community but to welcome the next person to serve the community.

“The weight is big, the weight is heavy, but you’ll never be so proud in your life as when you walk out that door today after Judge Webb swears you in,” Laney said. “Every day you wake up, you get to serve the community where you live and where you grew up and there’s no greater honor and no greater pride.”

As Jahner steps into his new role, he wants to immediately begin working on community relationships and continue treating public safety as a top priority.

“I just want to make sure that people understand that if they’re going to come to Cass County and they’re going to commit criminal acts and victimize the citizens of Cass County that we’re going to work diligently to make sure they’re brought to justice,” Sheriff Jahner said.

Laney’s main advice to Jahner is to trust in the people who work for you, lead by example, and to serve with honor and integrity.

A reception was held later in the afternoon for Sheriff Jesse Jahner at the Dakota Medical Foundation.

Sheriff Jahner will serve as sheriff of Cass County for four years.