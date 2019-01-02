Man Wanted For Failing To Register As An Offender Against Children

Police Say Jordan Enno Could Be In Grand Forks or Fargo

GRAND FORKS, ND — Police in Grand Forks are trying to track down a man who has failed to register as an offender against children.

They say 33-year-old Jordan Enno has also not contacted his probation officer as required by law.

A warrant is out for his arrest.

They say Enno has been known to be in either the Grand Forks or Fargo areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact police.