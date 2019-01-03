$10,000 Fundraiser Set Up For Marine From Karlstad, MN Killed in Washington, DC

Officials have identified the Marine killed in a New Year’s Day shooting at a barracks in Southeast, D.C. as 20-year-old Riley Kuznia

KARLSTAD, Minn. – A GoFundMe account has been set up for 20-year-old Riley Kuznia, the Marine from Karlstad, MN who was shot and killed while on duty in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

The fundraiser is asking for $10,000 to cover travel expenses.

The GoFundMe says the family was told from the Headquarters Marine Corp Casualty Section “They will provide orders, funding and arrange travel for the family members to witness the Dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base if the Marine was killed in combat. They do not cover travel expenses for those killed in training or an accident unless there is a memorial on base. (usually for mass causalities) Therefore, travel expenses for Riley’s family would not be covered.”

As of 2:00 PM on Thursday, $4,770 has been raised in one day. To donate, click here.