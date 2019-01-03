Good Conditions to Hit the Slopes: Fargo Cross Country Ski Trails Groomed

All trails are free of charge

FARGO, N.D. — If you want to get outside and get some exercise, now’s a good time to hit the ski trails.

The Fargo Park District has groomed cross country trails in Edgewood, Lindenwood, Island Park, Prairiewood, Iwen, Forest River, and Orchard Glen.

There are traditional trails and skating trails.

Park district staff says the trails are in good condition after the snowfall, and they typically groom them after a storm.

“Cross country skiing is great exercise. We got great weather, you can hear the kids in the background on the sledding hill. It’s just a good chance to get out— I talked to some skiers earlier today, and they saw a couple deer in the trees, so it’s a good chance to get out, get some exercise, and see nature,” Dave Leker, deputy director of the Fargo Park District, said.

All cross country ski trails are free of charge. People can also rent skis if they don’t have their own.