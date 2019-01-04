State Sen. Kent Eken Discusses Priorities in Upcoming Session

Eken says flood protection, budgeting will be big issues on the table when legislature resumes

ST. PAUL, Minn. — With the Minnesota legislature set to reconvene Tuesday, State Senator Kent Eken talks with citizens in our area about what issues to fight for in St. Paul.

At a League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley gathering at the Sons of Norway in Fargo, the Democrat says some of the big issues include budgeting for transportation, infrastructure and education.

Eken says having Republicans control the Senate and the Democrat majority in the House could make for an interesting legislative session.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing if we can reach a compromise. And I think in Minnesota, we’ve had a good tradition of working together, trying to find that common ground, and I think that’s a good example that we could set for what’s going on at the federal level,” Eken said.

Eken also says funding for flood protection in the Red River Valley will also be discussed.