Residents in South Fargo Senior Living Facility Return Home after Gas Fire

Four apartments were damaged as a result of Friday's blaze

FARGO, N.D. — Most of the people living in a senior living facility affected by a gas fire returned to their apartments, according to staff members at Riverview Place.

People living 24 apartments at the South Fargo complex, located on the corner of 54th Avenue and 12th Avenue South, had to be evacuated for several hours Friday night until firefighters could get the gas fire under control.

Firefighters said last night that four apartments were directly impacted by the fire.

One living community staff member was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but no one was injured as a result of the blaze.

“Our number one priority on any call we go to, especially fires, when we look at our big–picture goals is life safety, and that life safety is people who live there, the residents, of course the firefighters come into that mix too, but to not have anybody hurt,” said Battalion Chief Dane Carley of the Fargo Fire Department.

Staff from Riverview Place assisted people with limited mobility get out of the building safely shortly after 9–1–1 was called.

Riverview Place is a Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) Living Community.