The Champions are Back! Bison Greeted with Warm Welcome at Airport

FARGO, N.D. — The champions are back! The Bison fly back into Fargo after winning the FCS Championship in Frisco and are greeted with a very warm welcome. Fans gathered at the airport to cheer on the victorious team.
The team landed around 9 p.m.
People all of ages were there sporting their green and yellow.
The father of former player Tre Dempsey was also there.
“Once a bison, always a bison. So I just come to show my support, let the guys know that we appreciate all the hard work they did. There’s a lot of things happening this year, we appreciate Coach Klieman who’s moving on. A lot of people are moving on,” Leo Dempsey said.
He also says he’s glad to witness a part of history.
FARGO, N.D. -- Most of the people living in a senior living facility affected by a gas fire returned to their apartments, according to staff members at Riverview Place. People living 24 apartments at the South Fargo complex, located on the…
FRISCO, Texas -- North Dakota State University defeats Eastern Washington to win its 7th FCS National Championship. Senior Quarterback Easton Stick lead the way with five total touchdowns. Stick went 13-19 with 198 yards with two passing touchdowns and two…
FARGO, N.D. -- People with disabilities across the metro are having a tougher time getting from place to place in the winter. For Carey McWilliams, walking down the street during the winter could be a…