The Champions are Back! Bison Greeted with Warm Welcome at Airport

FARGO, N.D. — The champions are back! The Bison fly back into Fargo after winning the FCS Championship in Frisco and are greeted with a very warm welcome. Fans gathered at the airport to cheer on the victorious team.

The team landed around 9 p.m.

People all of ages were there sporting their green and yellow.

The father of former player Tre Dempsey was also there.

“Once a bison, always a bison. So I just come to show my support, let the guys know that we appreciate all the hard work they did. There’s a lot of things happening this year, we appreciate Coach Klieman who’s moving on. A lot of people are moving on,” Leo Dempsey said.

He also says he’s glad to witness a part of history.