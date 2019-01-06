Police Seek Man After Stabbing In South Fargo

TJ Nelson,

FARGO, ND — Police in Fargo are searching for a 20-year-old man in a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.

They are looking for 20-year-old Penja Lawuya who has no permanent address.

He is 6’2″ and 185 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Lawuya drives a dark blue 2008 BMW with North Dakota plates 207 CJN.

He has a lengthy court record for marijuana charges and has an open felony for escape.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to a domestic incident on the 4300 block of Calico Drive South.

A few minutes later, a caller reported a stabbing at the same location.

Authorities found a victim who had been stabbed in the chest.

The victim was last reported to be in stable condition.

