201,000 Gallons of Water Flood Bonanzaville in Vandalism

1/4 Courtesy: Bonanzaville - Cass County Historical Society/Facebook

2/4 Courtesy: Bonanzaville - Cass County Historical Society/Facebook

3/4 Courtesy: Bonanzaville - Cass County Historical Society/Facebook

4/4 Courtesy: Bonanzaville - Cass County Historical Society/Facebook

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Bonanzaville says someone broke onto their property and turned on water spigots on the South Pleasant Church wasting 201,000 gallons of water on New Year’s Eve.

Cass County Historical Society says the flooded area threatens the foundations of four historic buildings.

“Bonanzaville has always had issues with melting snow and flooding and this vandalism will make an already difficult situation much worse,” Bonanzaville says on its Facebook page.

The Historical Society says whomever vandalized the museum tried to get into other buildings on the property.