HS GBB: Kindred Adds Eighth Win Of Season Beating Richland

Vikings Beat the Colts, 56-37

COLFAX, N.D.– Kindred went on the road to face Richland Monday night.

Colt’s Megan Robb kept the game close with two lay-ups on back-to-back drives. Vikings only led down by one at the half, 18-17.

Kindred’s play in the paint was too good though as the Vikings downed the Colts 56-37.