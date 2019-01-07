Icy Conditions Keeping Law Enforcement, Towing Companies Busy

The ice will melt and then refreeze, causing slick roads for drivers during the week

Much of the ice on the road has melted but it doesn’t mean drivers are in the clear.

In all the years he’s been patrolling Otter Tail County, Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says this winter is proving to be unlike the rest.

“This is definitely one of the worst areas that I’d seen as far as freezing rain and just what it was causing. It was causing a number of cars to slip off the road and even when people are just creeping along, depending on the highways they were on, if it was a slant or a slope, really in some of those areas, you’d just slide right off,” Grabow said.

These are just a few pictures showing the many drivers who lost control in the Otter Tail County, keeping law enforcement officers like Grabow plenty busy.

Towing companies, who already pick up a lot of cars during the winter because of a change in the elements, also tend to see an influx of cars get into accidents during rush hours.

“A lot of it is not realizing how slick it is. People in this area know there’s going to be ice and there’s going to be snow and it’s just not realizing that there’s an icy spot coming up,” said Becky Borg, office manager at Fargo-Moorhead Towing.

On average, Fargo–Moorhead Towing picks up a minimum of four cars a day and when it gets icy on the roads, up to 30 cars. They tell us they’re drivers from all different backgrounds and age groups but many times it’s the first time they’ve ever been in an accident. That’s where Fargo–Moorhead Towing often assists them through the process.

“They feel a lot of relief. We’re very calming, we try to put them at ease,” Borg said.

To minimize the chances you’ll ever have to experience getting your car towed because of a weather–related accident, Grabow says it’s best to stay a safe distance away from drivers in front of you, keep an emergency kit in your car, turn off cruise control and always wear that seat belt.

“You never know what you’re going to deal with. When certain agencies are putting out information such as no travel advisories, really take note of that. Even when those have been lifted, it doesn’t mean everything is just magically good again as far as road conditions. It’s one of those things you constantly evaluate and then reevaluate as you’re driving along,” Grabow said.

Sergeant Grabow says the winter is always a learning curve for drivers but the biggest thing to remember is always leave earlier than you normally would and take your time getting to your destination.