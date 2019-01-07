Minnesota Swears-In Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan Makes History

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Family, friends, political supporters and foes welcomed Minnesota’s newest constitutional officers.

The swearing–in ceremony marked the start of former congressman Tim Walz’s career as Minnesota Governor and Peggy Flanagan’s role as Lieutenant Governor.

“We find ourselves at a time when economic, social, racial, and geographic division feels rampant,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said. “I will not normalize behavior that seeks to deepen and exploit these divides. I will not normalize policies that are not normal—ones that undermine our decency and respect. If Washington won’t lead, Minnesota will.”

“Tim Walz chose me as a governing partner because he believes in creating space for new voices,” Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan said. “I’m proud to open the door and now my job is to hold that door wide open for others.”

In Walz’s address, he focused on the power of education, affordable healthcare, and coming together as one.

“Putting a young child on a yellow bus to pre–kindergarten in St. Cloud can prevent him from riding a prison bus to Stillwater,” Governor Walz said.

And more than anything, he spent time acknowledging those who came before him.

“My predecessors tackled the problems they faced, and working together with the legislature, they made progress,” Governor Walz said.

Flanagan, who is now the highest ranking native woman elected to executive office in the country, wants everyone to know they deserve to be seen, heard, and valued.

“My mission is to help create pathways for every Minnesotan,” Lt. Governor Flanagan said.

Flanagan says her story is a One Minnesota Story.

A story built on those pathways and the people who believed in her.

“No matter how daunting the challenge; no matter how dark the times; Minnesotans have always risen up—by coming together,” Governor Walz said.

The inauguration included the swearing–in of 3 other constitutional officers; Keith Ellison as Attorney General, Steve Simon as Secretary of State, and Julie Blaha as State Auditor.

Walz follows Mark Dayton in the Governor’s office. The Democrat decided not to run after two terms.

Walz and Flanagan are coming to Moorhead next Monday night to celebrate. The One Minnesota Inaugural Celebration will go from 5 to 7:30 at Junkyard Brewing Company.

The event is free and open to the public, but you will need a ticket. Click here to reserve your spot.