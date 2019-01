Police In Fargo No Longer Looking For Stabbing Suspect, Victim Not Cooperating

They were trying to track down Penja Lawuya after a stabbing Sunday

FARGO, ND — Police in Fargo are no longer looking for a suspect in a weekend stabbing.

They were trying to track down Penja Lawuya after a stabbing Sunday in the 4300 block of Calico Drive South.

But police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation so the department is no longer looking for Lawuya.

The victim was last reported to be in stable condition.