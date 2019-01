UPDATE: Water to be Shut Off in Emerado, ND Wednesday Morning

EMERADO, N.D. – Crews will be shutting water in Emerado, North Dakota Wednesday morning at 9:30.

The city says a leak in its water tower was found last week and the tower was bypassed over the weekend. However, water pressure was too high. The part to regulate water pressure will be replaced in two days. The tower will be fixed this spring.

Depending on how the installation goes, city officials say the maintenance could last between two to four hours. The city moved the shut off date from Tuesday to Wednesday to help the town prepare.