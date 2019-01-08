Funeral Set for Marine From Karlstad, MN Killed in Washington, DC

Officials have identified the Marine killed in a New Year’s Day shooting at a barracks in Southeast, D.C. as 20-year-old Riley Kuznia

KARLSTAD, Minn. – Services are set for a young Marine from Minnesota killed by an accidental gun discharge while on duty in Washington, D.C.

The funeral for Riley Kuznia will be held Saturday January 12th at 2:00 PM at the Tri-County School in Karlstad.

A GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral expenses has been closed after it surpassed its $10,000 goal with more than $12,000 raised. Some of the additional money will be used to fly in some of Kuznia’s Marine brothers so they can attend the funeral.

Kuznia was accidentally shot and killed during a shift change early on New Year’s Day. The Marine who fired his weapon was relieved of his guard duties and reassigned to administrative duties pending results of the investigation.