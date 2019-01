MN 1st, ND 3rd in Best States to Raise a Family Rankings

Minnesota and North Dakota get high marks in WalletHub’s best states to raise a family list.

The Land of 10,000 Lakes comes in first and The Peace Garden State isn’t far behind in third.

The website compared states across 49 key indicators of family friendliness.

Minnesota gets the top spot thanks to its high rates of health and safety and affordability. North Dakota came in first for education and child care and socioeconomics.

To see WalletHub’s full rankings, click here.