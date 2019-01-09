NDSU Wrestling Drops Big 12 Match against No. 21 Iowa State

The Bison lost 29-7

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State wrestling lost at home for the first time this season, falling to No. 21 Iowa State Wednesday night.

The Bison scored a major decision from Andrew Fogarty at 165 pounds and won via decision with Brent Fleetwood at 125 pounds.

Every other NDSU wrestlers dropped his bout to the Cyclones as the Bison lost 29-7.

157—Chase Straw (ISU) major dec Nick Knutson (NDSU), MD 17-8

165—#21 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) major dec Logan Schumacher (ISU), MD 11-0

174—#24 Marcus Coleman (ISU) dec Lorenzo De La Riva (NDSU), 8-7

184—#16 Sam Colbray (ISU) dec Michael Otomo (NDSU), 10-3

197—#4 Willie Miklus (ISU) fall Cordell Eaton (NDSU), 2:53

285—Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec Brandon Metz (NDSU), 7-3

125—#8 Brent Fleetwood (NDSU) sudden victory-1 Alex Mackall (ISU), SV-1 4-2

133—#9 Austin Gomez (ISU) sudden victory-1 #18 Cam Sykora (NDSU), SV-1 8-6

141—Ryan Leisure (ISU) dec Sawyer Degen (NDSU), 8-7

149—#8 Jarrett Degen (ISU) major dec Jaden Van Maanen (NDSU), MD 16-5