UND Hockey Frustrated but not Concerned by Lack of Goal Scoring

The Fighting Hawks were swept by Canisius over the weekend.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota men’s hockey is out of the USCHO poll for the first time since 2014.

The Fighting Hawks plummeted after getting swept by Canisius.

Previously, UND had never lost a game against the Golden Griffens in seven tries, but then they dropped a pair over the weekend.

The team says they still feel like they played well, pucks just weren’t finding the back of the net.

Und out-shot Canisius 82-30, but was outscored 4-2 over the two games.

Struggling to finish on scoring opportunities has been a theme all season, and it is frustrating when the Hawks feel like they outplay their opponents but aren’t getting results.

“Any time that you have compete and passion and drive in your game and you play and you don’t get the result, that’s ultra-frustrating,” head coach Brad Berry said. “It’s when you don’t have that drive and passion and you lose a game, then you have a concern. I don’t believe we have that.”

This week of practice has been about finding ways to break the scoring slump.

“We’ve been working on scoring goals pretty much, so we’ve got to find ways to score goals,” senior forward Nick Jones said. “It’s as simple as that. Our top guys, we need more from them, myself especially. We’ve got to find a way to put pucks in the net.”

North Dakota resumes NCHC play on Friday to open a home series with Colorado College.