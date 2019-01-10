Fargo Schools Receives Money For Nearly 500 Cartons of Milk

FPS Development Foundation recently received support from City of Fargo and MinnKota
Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. — Two groups are helping the Fargo Public Schools Development Foundation provide milk for elementary students as a mid–morning snack.

MinnKota Recycling and the City of Fargo presented a check for more than $160 to the foundation’s “Got No Milk” campaign.

The money will provide the equivalent of 476 cartons of milk.

The foundation is seeking donations to make sure kids are properly nourished throughout the day as part of the “Got No Milk” campaign.

“It gives them that first point of nutrition, it helps them focus, it gives them the opportunity to participate with all the other kids that are having milk. Being hungry, you’re not really taking advantage of the great education Fargo Public Schools is offering,” said Becky Bakke, the Director of the Fargo Public Schools Development Foundation.

The students directly benefiting from the program are those who can’t afford to pay the semester fee for snacks in school.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Former City Worker Claims Self Defense Towards Bos...
Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley CEO St...
U32 NDSU Apartment Complex: “Everything You ...
Fargo Public Schools Ready to Get Back to the Book...

You Might Like

High Risk Sex Offender Moves to New Area in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. - A high risk sex offender has changed addresses and is now living near of 32nd Avenue and 5th Street South in Moorhead. Police say Leo Morin moved to the area last week. The 54-year-old has a history of…

Five People In Custody After Pursuit In Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) - Five people ended up in the Cass County Jail after a man was struck in the parking lot of a south Fargo hotel. The Metro Street Crimes Unit spotted a stolen car and were awaiting back…