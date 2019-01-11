Body of U.S. Marine From MN Returns Home

The body of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Riley Kuznia of Karlstad, Minnesota, was flown into the Fargo, North Dakota, airport late Thursday and turned over to his family.
FARGO, ND– The body of a U.S. Marine from Minnesota who was fatally shot at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., has been returned to his hometown for memorial services.

The soldier was accidentally shot and killed on New Year’s Day while on duty. According to the Marines, another Marine stationed at the barracks fired his service weapon, and the bullet struck Kuznia.

Kuznia joined the Marines after graduating from high school in northwestern Minnesota in 2017. His funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tri-County High School gymnasium in Karlstad.

 

