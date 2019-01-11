Community Action Group Freshens Its Image through Rebranding

Lakes and Prairies Community Action Partnership rebrands to "CAP-LP"

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A group that looks to improve the lives of others throughout northwestern Minnesota is changing up their image.

Lakes and Prairies Community Action Partnership wants people to refer to them as “CAP–LP”.

The group unveiled their new name and logo at an open house in Moorhead.

CAP–LP’s executive director says her goal is to have the new branding make their group more recognizable across the region while calling more attention to their cause.

“We are really determined that we are going to become a brand like when people hear the YMCA or YWCA, we want people to hear CAP–LP and know that it’s community action,” said Lori Schwartz, the Executive Director of CAP-LP.

This is the first time CAP–LP has changed its branding since the early 2000’s, when it changed its name from the Clay–Wilkin Opportunity Council.