HS BB: Sheyenne Rebounds From First Loss To Beat Fargo South

Mustangs Beat The Bruins 84-60

FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne rebounded from a loss to Davies and beat Fargo South Friday night.

The Mustangs started out hot. They got out to a 10-o run to start the game.

The Bruins came back on a trio of threes to trail early down 15-9.

Mustangs had a big second half and pulled away on the road 84-60.