LIVE: Crowns On The Line At North Dakota International Pageant

Current Crown-Holders Talk About Their Reign, Upcoming 2019 Pageant
Adam Ladwig,

 

Laura Schmidt, Mrs. North Dakota International 2018 and Jocelyn Birklid, Junior Miss Teen North Dakota International 2018, talk pageants with Adam live on the show.

They are preparing to hand over their titles at this weekend’s North Dakota International Pageant.

This pageant focuses on community service with each pageant contestant supporting a different platform.

And even though the women and girls are competing against each other, they become fast friends during the pageant process.

This year’s North Dakota International Pageant is Sunday, January 13th at the Oak Grove High School theater in Fargo.

The pageantry starts at 3 p.m., with Adam Ladwig and Emily Welker returning to emcee.

You can find ticket information by clicking here.

