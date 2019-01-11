Play of the Week Nominees: January 11

Watch the nominees for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week feature defense on the hardwood and offense on the rink.

In Shanley’s basketball game against Moorhead, Isaac Klava blocked a potential dunk for Maleeck Harden.

Also against Moorhead, East Grand Forks boys hockey player Tanner Mack used his speed to get past the defense and slipped the puck between the goalies legs.

Vote for the High School Play of the Week under the sports tab or by following @KVRRSports on Twitter and voting on the poll.

The winning play will be revealed on Monday.