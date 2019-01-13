Eight Girls, Women Crowned at 2019 North Dakota International Pageant

Winners will compete in Charleston, West Virginia in July

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota’s International Pageant is celebrating women and helping them change their communities in the process.

Underneath all the glitz and glam lies what it truly takes to shine on stage.

“It takes a lot of courage to win and prepare for everything like getting ready for the dresses and interviews. It’s just a lot of work,” said Lilia Rexin.

After working as hard as she did, Rexin was crowned Miss Pre-teen North Dakota International this year, sharing one of life’s precious moments with someone who has watched her grow just by preparing for the pageant.

“I’ve seen her learn how to be more confident and how to have poise and to look at her community and look for even more ways for helping others. I know she worked really hard for this and I’m just proud of her,” said Chad Rexin, Lilia’s father.

Rexin competed alongside girls from the age of ten all the way to 50 at North Dakota’s International Pageant.

“We have a private interview with five judges and that is just one day. Today is stage day for the pageant. We have on stage question, evening gown and fitness wear and our teens and our junior teenagers also have fun fashion,” said Laura Schmidt, Mrs. ND International 2018.

But Rexin isn’t the only who gets to wear a crown. Your favorite, KVRR morning anchor duo also read off the names of eight other ladies who are taking home a new title, including your new 2019 Mrs. North Dakota International, Jessie Aamodt, who’s planning to use it to her advantage.

“The crown is just really to attract people to say hey, what are you doing over there? You’ve got this shiny crown on your head and then you get to tell them about all the volunteer work, about your platform, mine is Girl Scouts. It’s really a nice tool to use to better the community,” Aamodt said.

These women will spend the next year promoting platforms important to them. But as different generations stood together on stage, they also know admit the pageant is teaching them an important life lesson or two along the way.

“All women are important and beautiful and matter, no matter how old they are or how young they are,” Aamodt said.

“It teaches us about how to be a lady and how to work well with others and even if you win or lose, you’re still winning,” Rexin said.

The winners will go on to compete in the national international pageant which will be held in Charleston, West Virginia.

Mrs ND International – Jessie Aamodt

Mrs ND International 1st Runner Up – Jessica Pergande

Mrs ND International 2nd Runner Up – Lindsey Ness

Miss ND International – Ava Hill

Miss ND International 1st Runner Up – Nicole Streich

Miss ND International 2nd Runner Up – Callista Martinez

Miss Teen ND International -MacKenzie Johnson

Miss Pre-teen ND International – Lilia Rexin

ND International Ambassador 2019 – Wanda Arnhalt