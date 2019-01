Decision On St. Paul’s Newman Center Development Delayed

While the developer downsized the project, it is still unacceptable to many neighbors

FARGO, ND — Fargo City Commissioners are delaying for one month a decision on plans for the St. Paul’s Newman Center addition.

The joint venture of the Fargo Catholic Diocese and Roers Development planned just off the NDSU campus has met with strong opposition from the surrounding Roosevelt neighborhood.

Commissioners will take up the issue again next month.