Fish House Provided For Veterans And First Responders Burglarized

The Becker County sheriff says locks were cut to gain entry

BECKER COUNTY, MN — The Patriot House Ice Castle on Little Detroit Lake was broken into over the weekend.

The Becker County sheriff says locks were cut to gain entry and the area around the trailer was vandalized.

An ice auger and fish locaters were stolen.

The burglary is believed to have happened between 8 Friday night and Saturday.

The Patriot fish house has been made available for free use by military service men and women, first responders, firefighters, law enforcement officers and their families.