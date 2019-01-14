Force Looking for a Boost in Offense against Streaking Stampede Squad

Sioux Falls has won 10 of its last 12 games

FARGO, N.D. — This is a busy week for the Fargo Force, who are getting ready for three games against Sioux Falls.

The Force jump right into things with a road matchup on Wednesday.

It will actually be the first road game in more than a month for the squad, but they haven’t minded playing on the road, where they are 8-2-1 in their last 11 contests away from Scheels Arena.

Sioux Falls is riding a hot hand overall with 10 wins in the last 12 games.

Force coach Cary Eades says the Stampede goaltending is playing a huge role in that, and his team will need to do better in the offensive zone.

“Sioux city did a really good job last weekend against us, narrowed us to just three goals in the two games,” Eades said. “We’ve got to get more pucks to the net. We have to create more offensive-zone cycling. We thought we created a lot of chances off the rush, but in the offesnive zone, we’ve got to be circling, we’ve got to be moving, we got to be puck protecting and get pucks and people to the net. We’ve got to do that better.”

The force play in Sioux Falls Wednesday before hosting the Stampede Friday and Saturday.