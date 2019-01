GoFundMe Raises Money For The Care of Jayme Closs

A fund has also been started at Sterling Bank called the Closs Family Benefit Fund.

BARRON, WI — GoFundMe has approved a fundraiser for Jayme Closs and her family.

It was established to raise money for Jayme’s aunt, who is now taking care of the teen.

The story on the website says the funds will help with the ongoing costs of Jayme’s medical care and recovery.

More than $7,000 of a $20,000 goal has been donated over the last three days.

A Facebook fundraiser started for Jayme has ended, surpassing a $50,000 goal, reaching more than $51,000.

A fund has also been started at Sterling Bank called the Closs Family Benefit Fund.

Donate to the GoFundMe page here.