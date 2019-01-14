The Good Feet Store Opens in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — The Good Feet Store is now open for business in Fargo in a strip mall along 13th Avenue and 43rd Street South.

The store is a franchise which sells custom-fitted arch supports. Employees say educating people about foot health can truly make a difference for the alignment of their body. The store has already had plenty of people stop by before it even opened.

“It has been really crazy, the attention the location has gotten. We’re really excited. we were actually ready a little bit early. we were ready on friday, left for the day and we came in Sunday to do a couple finished, touch ups and we had clients come in and so we went ahead and started helping people early,” said Kristina Boss, with the Good Feet Store.

The Good Feet Store is open from 10 to 6 Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 on Sunday.