FMR. ND Sen. Heitkamp Discussing Shutdown on 1st Day as CNBC Contributor “Make Government Boring Again”

NEW YORK – Former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has a new job. She’s joined Squawk Box on CNBC as a political commentator.

In her first segment, she talked about the partial federal government shutdown.

“I think my theory on government is make government boring again. Actually talk about issues,” Heitkamp said.

Last weekend, she said she has no plans to run for governor next year. She may make another announcement about other future plans soon.

