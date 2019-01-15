Force Ready for Road Test against Sioux Falls

Fargo visits the Stampede Wednesday night

FARGO, N.D. — It is a short week for the Fargo Force as they travel to Sioux Falls, S.D., for a Wednesday night game.

Fargo holds a 3-3 record against Sioux Falls this season but faces a tough challenge against a Stampede team that is playing some of its best hockey right now, having won 10 of the last 12 matchups.

It is the first away game for the Force since December 11th but coach Cary Eades says his team is always up for a good road test.

“We’ve had a good road record,” Eades said. “It’s great to play here at Scheels Arena in front of our 4,000 fans but we enjoy going on the road, playing hard, 20 guys against the world. So, we’ll be ready Wednesday night against Sioux Falls. They’ve got a talented team. They are on a roll right now, and we’ve got a three-game series against them.”

Puck drop from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.