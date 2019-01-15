MSUM Celebrates MLK Jr.’s 91st Birthday

they held a party to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM is celebrating what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 91st birthday with none other than a party.

Instead of birthday cake, this one is celebrating with songs from a local Haitian musician. NDSU students were also there to share Civil Rights era reflections and readings. MSUM’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion puts on the event every year so all students can feel MLK’s dream.

“We are the dream right? Us, having this conversation right here, right now. This is the dream and so just being a part of that and feeling that as an individual,” said Jered Pigeon, MSUM director of diversity and inclusion.

Moorhead’s St. John the Divine Choir also performed at the celebration.