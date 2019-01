West Fargo Releases Location Of New Middle School

The West Fargo School District released the location on it's Facebook page.

WEST FARGO, ND — A new middle school will be built on the south side of the district, within the city limits of Horace, at Sheyenne St and 76th Ave S.

The middle school will be built to initially accommodate 900 students.

The campus site is large enough that it could be expanded upon, if needed in the future, to 1,200 students at the middle school.