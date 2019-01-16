Deb White Officially Begins Moorhead City Council Term

White serves in Ward 3 alongside Joel Paulsen

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead City Council welcomed one of its newest members to the chambers.

Deb White was sworn in by Mayor Johnathan Judd at Moorhead City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

White is the wife of KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec, who was also in attendance.

She was elected to serve Ward 3 in November.

The longtime MSUM professor says she’s excited to get right to work serving the community and pushing Moorhead to the next level.

“This is a great group of people, and I feel very privileged to not just be able to work with this council and this mayor, but we got fantastic city staff too, so I think there’s going to be some great things happening here in the next couple of years,” White said.

White will represent Ward 3 alongside fellow council member Joel Paulsen.

Her term lasts until 2022.