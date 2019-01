Late Goal Downs Force at Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls scored with 52 seconds left in the third to win 3-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Stampede continued their hot streak with their 11th win in the last 13 games.

The Fargo Force fell to the Stampede 3-2 after a late goal from Artem Ivanyuzhenkov sealed the game.

The teams will play again this weekend.