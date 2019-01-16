LIVE: Celebrating NDSU Women’s Sports With Bison Illustrated

Every Woman Involved in NDSU Athletics Named In Issue
Adam Ladwig,

 

Bison Illustrated editor Nolan Schmidt joins Adam to talk about the January issue.

The magazine is highlighting all women’s sports at NDSU, along with members of the athletic department who help the entire athletic program run.

Every single woman involved in NDSU athletics is listed along the bottom of the pages in the magazine.

You can get Bison Illustrated and other Spotlight Media magazines for free at stores across the F/M region.

You can learn more about the issue by clicking here.

Next month keep an eye out for the February issue commemorating NDSU’s 7th FCS championship.

Categories: Morning – In The Studio
Tags:

Related Post

LIVE: Bison Preview Issue With Bison Illustrated
LIVE: Alumni Issue With Bison Illustrated
LIVE: Fans Ask The Questions For Bison Illustrated
LIVE: All in the Family with Bison Illustrated

You Might Like

MNsure Sees Record Number of Sign Ups

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - MNsure reaches a record number of sign ups of more than 123,334 in its sixth enrollment period. The exchange says 57 percent of households qualified for advanced premium tax credits averaging $5,520 a year. “Lower premiums, an extended…

MSUM Celebrates MLK Jr.'s 90th Birthday

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- MSUM is celebrating what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 9oth birthday with none other than a party. Instead of birthday cake, this one is celebrating with songs…