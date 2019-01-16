LIVE: Celebrating NDSU Women’s Sports With Bison Illustrated

Every Woman Involved in NDSU Athletics Named In Issue

Bison Illustrated editor Nolan Schmidt joins Adam to talk about the January issue.

The magazine is highlighting all women’s sports at NDSU, along with members of the athletic department who help the entire athletic program run.

Every single woman involved in NDSU athletics is listed along the bottom of the pages in the magazine.

You can get Bison Illustrated and other Spotlight Media magazines for free at stores across the F/M region.

You can learn more about the issue by clicking here.

Next month keep an eye out for the February issue commemorating NDSU’s 7th FCS championship.