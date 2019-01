Moorhead Police Searching For Man Who Stole Vehicle and Gun

The police department says around 7:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to Snarr Hall on Minnesota State University Moorhead's campus for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Moorhead, MN (KFGO) – Moorhead police are searching for a man who stole a vehicle and a gun Tuesday night. The vehicle has been recovered.

The police department says around 7:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to Snarr Hall on Minnesota State University Moorhead’s campus for a report of a stolen vehicle.

While officers were taking the report, another officer located the stolen vehicle.

The driver attempted to flee but lost control of the vehicle while entering a parking lot.

The driver then fled the vehicle, which then rolled into a tree behind an apartment area in the 900 Block of 18th Street South.

The suspect fled on foot, running northeast.

The owner of the vehicle told officers he had a loaded, uncased 9mm handgun in the vehicle. The gun has not been located.

The suspect is described as a white male who was last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue hooded sweatshirt.

MSUM and Concordia College were notified of the situation.

If you have any information involving the case, you are asked to contact Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak with the on-duty Moorhead supervisor.