More than 100 Student Organizations Take Part in NDSU’s Spring Involvement Expo

FARGO, N.D. — A new semester also means new chances to get involved for NDSU students.

More than 100 student organizations set up booths at the spring involvement expo.

There’s everything from academic organizations to service groups to sports clubs.

There are also groups that focus on a unique topic like Robotics Club, 3–D Printing Club, Amateur Radio Society, and Unicycle Club.

An involvement expo is also held during the fall.

“Obviously in college it’s important to go to classes and get a degree, and I think it’s really important to get involved with like fraternities, Greek life, different organizations, doing service work for a school, especially like student government where you can make a positive impact on your campus. I think that’s just as beneficial as getting a degree,” Carl Ludewig, student senator at NDSU, said.

Any student at NDSU can create an organization. They just need at least six students, pay an application fee, and get a faculty member to sign off.