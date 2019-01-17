Catalyst Medical Center Offers Free Skin Cancer Screenings

They say they've had many success stories from early detection

FARGO, N.D. — Staff with Catalyst Medical Center in spent the evening offering free skin cancer screenings.

The center recommends that people bring their whole family to get checked.

They’ve been offering free screenings twice a year for three years, and say they’ve had many success stories from people getting detected early.

If they do find any suspicious areas on your body, you have the option of setting up an appointment with Catalyst or another doctor to start treatment.

“One in give Americans will develop skin cancer throughout their lifetime. So it is important to detect that cancer early, infants to elderly, we want everyone in here getting those moles checked, and it is highly treatable,” Karisa Shuck, marketing director at Catalyst, said.

There will also be screenings next week in Detroit Lakes and Jamestown.