Fargo Police Dept. Taking Part in Force’s Annual “Hometown Heroes Night”

The department looks to purchase new medical tactical kits for squad cars

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Police Department is looking for your support at this weekend’s Fargo Force game and the annual “Hometown Heroes Night”.

The Force will take on the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m Saturday at Scheels Arena.

For every ticket purchased online with the promo code “FPD”, the Force will donate $5 to the Fargo Police Department.

They will use the donations from Saturday’s games to purchase new emergency medical tactical kits for their squad cars.

“It could be the difference between life or death. These tactical kits could be used on our own officers in the event that something happens, or they need to use lifesaving measures or on somebody else that they come upon in an incident. We saw this as a great opportunity to apply for that,” said Jessica Schindeldecker of the Fargo Police Department.

Last year’s game raised more than $30,000 for police and fire departments across the valley.