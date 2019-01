Grand Forks Central Routes Davies

The Knights defeat the Eagles 7-1

FARGO, N.D. — Grand Forks Central dominated Davies in a 7-1 victory on Thursday night.

It was a scoreless first period, before the Knights took off halfway through the second.

The Eagles would have a brief answer, scoring a goal in the second to make things 2-1 and keep it close temporarily, but Grand Forks Central proved too much and got out to a huge lead to finish the night strong.